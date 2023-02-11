Good afternoon everyone Here is a look at your updated forecast for the week ahead.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western North Carolina and the mountains of Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and Greene counties in Tennessee from 12 AM Sunday thru 12 AM Monday for the potential of two to six inches of ice and snow. Some of the highest peaks of northwestern and western North Carolina could see as much as eight to ten inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Wise, Russell, Washington, Smyth, Tazewell, and Wythe counties in southwest Virginia from 12 AM Sunday thru 12 AM Monday. Letcher county in Kentucky is also included in a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 AM Sunday thru 6 PM Sunday.

Cloudy skies are forecast for the area Saturday. The high will be 53.

Scattered showers move in Saturday night with a 40% chance of rain in the Tri-Cities and rain, sleet and snow across the mountains of East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and western North Carolina. Rain chance increases to 90% after midnight. The low will be near 32 for the Tri-Cities.

Sunday will be cloudy and breezy with an 80% chance of rain mixed with some sleet at times early in the Tri-Cities followed by a chance of snow through the afternoon and early evening. Parts of the Tri-Cities will have the chance of an inch or two of snow on the backside of this system. It looks like snow and some sleet will be possible east of the Tri-Cities and also across parts of Southwest Virginia. Snowfall totals across Southwest Virginia could be as high as four to six inches. Naturally, the highest elevations will have higher snowfall totals. The high in the Tri-Cities Sunday will be 43 degrees.

The low pressure that brings the snow Sunday will move out of the area Sunday night. Lingering snow flurries will be possible with a low near 27 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 49 degrees for the Tri-Cities. The higher elevations will stay in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a few showers. The high will be 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. The low will be 39 with a high on Wednesday near 62 degrees. We have a 50% chance of scattered showers on Wednesday.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday. The chance of rain is 60%. The high will be 66 degrees.

We could see a few showers Thursday night into early Friday. The low will be 44 with a high on Friday near 52 degrees.

