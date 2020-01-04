Storm Team 11: Rain to snow showers, winter weather and wind alerts in effect

Storm Team 11

Saturday, January 4, 2020

Good afternoon!



Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day. Expect low 40s by this afternoon. This will allow the scattered showers to switch to scattered snow showers. Upper elevations, especially above 3000ft, have the best chances of accumulation of 1-3 inches. It will remain cloudy and breezy throughout the day.



There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of east Tennessee and North Carolina. Winds gusting up to 35 mph is possible and snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is possible. Roads may be slippery. This is in effect from noon today through 7 a.m. Sunday.



There is a High Wind Warning in effect for Avery, Yancey, Mitchell, and Grayson counties. Here winds will be out of the northwest from 20-30 mph sustained and gusting up to 60 mph. This is in effect 6 p.m. today through noon Sunday.



A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of North Carolina, as well as Smyth and Wythe counties. Here winds may be sustained around 15-25 mph and gusting up to 50 mph. This is in effect 6 p.m. today through noon Sunday.



Tonight a few flurries are possible with lows near 28 degrees.



Expect clearing skies on Sunday with highs near 45 degrees. Winds will remain breezy around 10 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop near 26 degrees.



Monday expect dry conditions with highs in the upper 40s.



Have a great weekend!