Storm Team 11: Rain threat ends this morning with a refreshing afternoon breeze

Morning Storm Threat

Lingering impacts from a storm complex are being felt this morning with showers and storms around our region. A few strong storms continue to progress southward but will likely weaken. The overall rain threat will quickly diminish later this morning as a cool front moves through. The afternoon will be mainly dry with a milder NW breeze with highs in the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

A disturbance will move into the area this weekend bringing back the rain threat late Saturday into Sunday. Isolated showers can be expected Saturday while the rain threat Sunday will be more widespread. Temperatures will also be trending cooler with mid to upper 80’s Saturday, low 80’s Sunday.

Back to School

As kids head back to school next week, expect a milder set-up with occasional showers. Morning temperatures will be mild in the low 60’s, while afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s. A few scattered showers will be around each day, with Wednesday looking to be the best day for scattered showers.

