Storm Team 11: Rain spreads into the area today, watching flood threat

Watching Flood Threat

Flash flood watch remains in effect today and tomorrow as the remnants of Ida move through the region. Rain is expected to spread into the Tri-Cities throughout the day, with heavier bands of rain and storms likely tonight into Wednesday morning.

Given the timing and track of Ida, heavy rain and flash flood potential increases tonight as stronger rain bands rotate through the area. Overall rain totals are expected to fall within a 1 to 3 inch range, with as much as 3 to 4 inches in the higher elevations and over the Cumberland Plateau.

Fall-Like Change

Cooler and drier weather conditions will follow the departure of Ida, with a nice fall feeling as overnight lows take a dip into the 50 for the first time this season. Daytime temperatures will be nice with upper 70’s Thursday and Friday, back into the low to mid 80’s for the weekend.

