Storm Team 11: Rain, sleet, and snow move in tonight

Winter Storm Tonight 
Quiet through the day with some sunshine and temperatures in the mid 40’s in Tri-Cities, 30’s in the higher elevations. 

Moisture returns tonight, with snow expected before midnight.  Widespread accumulations are likely, but will vary due to the temperature profile of the atmosphere changing throughout the night.  By the morning commute, warm air moves back in so mainly rain will be around. 

Breaking down the timing and precipitation type: 
10pm to 2am:  Mainly all snow 
2am to 7am:  Snow/sleet mix 
After 7am:  Sleet/Freezing rain to all rain 

Snow totals 10pm Wed to 7am Thursday 
Areas west of I-81:  3” to 5” 
I-81 Corridor:  1” to 3” 
Mtns:  3” to 6” 
**Some spots may see little accumulations as temperatures vary right about freezing. 

Snow and Cold Friday 
Cold air is back Friday with scattered snow showers and temperatures in the 30’s. 

Weekend Outlook 
Conditions quiet down with some weekend sunshine.  Temperatures will be chilly Saturday with mid 30’s Saturday, mid to upper 40’s Sunday.  

