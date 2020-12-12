Storm Team 11: Rain returns today

Good morning,



Today there is a 50% chance of showers. It will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high near 62 degrees.



Showers linger into this evening, but come to an end overnight. Temperatures tonight will be in the low 40s.



Most of Sunday remains on the dry side until rain and snow showers arrive. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.



There is a 70% chance of rain and snow showers in the higher elevations on Monday. Most of the precipitation occurs overnight Sunday into early Monday. Temperatures will be in the 30s in the higher elevations on Monday and in the 40s for the Tri-Cities.



We remain cold next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Our next weather maker moves in mid-week. There is 60% chance of rain and snow showers on Wednesday.