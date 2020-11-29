Storm Team 11: Rain moves in this evening, switching to snow showers by tomorrow evening

Today will be the last mild day for quite some time. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Clouds will be increasing today with showers moving in after sunset.



Rain will continue overnight as temperatures dip into the low 40s.



Rain will be around at least through lunch time Monday for most. Then, temperatures drop quickly. This will allow rain to switch to snow showers first in the higher elevations then the Tri-Cities by late Monday afternoon into evening.



The snow showers stick around overnight Monday into the first half of Tuesday. Northwesterly flow will bring more snow to higher elevations with extra lift in these locations. We could see 3-6″ inches, and even locally heavier amounts in these locations. The Tri-Cities can expect mainly less than an inch. Down-sloping winds here will limit snowfall as well as a relatively warm ground limiting accumulation.



A Wind Advisory is in place for the east Tennessee mountains and nearby foothills beginning tonight at 7pm through Monday morning. Southeast winds will be sustained around 15-30 and gusts up to 45 mph will be possible. In other locations, it will be breezy and blustery.



Snow showers continue into Tuesday as we remain blustery. High temperatures will only be in the low 30s for the Tri-Cities. The wind will make it feel even colder. Wind chill values will be in the teens and even single digits in the higher elevations.



Travel will be hazardous in the higher elevations Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon as blowing snow is possible and ice.