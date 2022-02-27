Good morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 Sunday morning update.
Today: A chance of rain before 1 pm, then a slight chance of sprinkles between 1 pm and 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Stay dry out there this morning.