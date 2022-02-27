Good morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 Sunday morning update.

Today: A chance of rain before 1 pm, then a slight chance of sprinkles between 1 pm and 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Stay dry out there this morning.