Wet Wednesday

Rain is spreading into the region this morning mainly affecting Kentucky and SW Virginia. Tri-Cities can expect rain from mid-morning through the afternoon, tapering off later in the evening.

Rain likely today

Refreshing Change

Temperatures will be very mild Thursday with mid 70’s during the afternoon Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, overnight lows will dip into the upper 40’s to near 50.

Highs Tomorrow

Air Quality

Given the recent higher concentration of smoke in our region, the air quality has gone down the last day or so. The latest air quality index (AQI) shows moderate air quality in the Tri-Cities, with some unhealthy air as indicated in the red color in parts of Kentucky.

Smoke

We will monitor the air quality in the coming days as additional smoke from wildfires in Canada is expected to drift south.

Air Quality Index

Weekend Outlook

The weekend is looking good with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the low 80’s Saturday, low to mid 80’s Sunday.

Next system should hold off until Sunday night with rain chances on the rise Sunday night into Monday morning.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

