Storm Team 11: Rain likely today with some storms possible this afternoon

Wet Weather Likely Today

Scattered showers will be around this morning, with additional showers and storms developing this afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening during the heating of the day, with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Warm Weekend Ahead

A summer weather pattern is taking shape for the weekend which means plenty of summer sunshine and summer heat. Temperatures are trending towards the mid 80’s Saturday, mid to upper 80’s Sunday. Rain threat remains low, with only some spotty storms Sunday.

Summer Weather Pattern

A seasonable summer weather pattern is expected next week with warm and humid conditions along with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms.

