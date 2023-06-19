Rain likely, Few Storms

We are feeling more summer-like this morning with very mild 60’s across the region. Rain is moving in later this morning with widespread rain likely through the day. A few strong storms are possible this afternoon and evening, while the best chance for severe storms will stay south of our region.

Rain Likely Today

Wet Weather Pattern

Low pressure will remain across the region for the next several days keeping widespread showers and storms developing each and every day. It will not be washout any day this week, but there will be times of rain and storms passing through the region.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

After a wet week, low pressure will begin to move eastward this weekend allowing less rain Saturday, and only isolated showers and storms Sunday. Temperatures will be back in the 80’s.

7 Day Forecast

