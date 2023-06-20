Rain likely, Few Storms
Scattered showers and storms continue developing this morning with the heaviest and most widespread rain tracking from western/northwestern N.C. north into SWVA. Additional scattered showers and storms are expected to develop throughout the day with rain likely in most areas.
Given the higher rainfall totals expected in western and northwestern N.C. oday, there is a flood risk for this area.
Wet Weather Pattern Continues
A stagnant low-pressure system will keep rain chances high in our region through the week with rain likely each weekday. Expect a daily dose of scattered showers and storms with mild 70’s.
Weekend Outlook
Much less rain is expected with mainly scattered afternoon showers and storms Saturday, isolated storms Sunday. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer with low 80’s Saturday, mid 80’s Sunday.
