Rain likely, Few Storms

Scattered showers and storms continue developing this morning with the heaviest and most widespread rain tracking from western/northwestern N.C. north into SWVA. Additional scattered showers and storms are expected to develop throughout the day with rain likely in most areas.

Wet weather likely today

Given the higher rainfall totals expected in western and northwestern N.C. oday, there is a flood risk for this area.

Flood Watch

Flood Risk Today

Wet Weather Pattern Continues

A stagnant low-pressure system will keep rain chances high in our region through the week with rain likely each weekday. Expect a daily dose of scattered showers and storms with mild 70’s.

Rain chances

Weekend Outlook

Much less rain is expected with mainly scattered afternoon showers and storms Saturday, isolated storms Sunday. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer with low 80’s Saturday, mid 80’s Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

