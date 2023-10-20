Wet Friday

Widespread rain has moved into the region and is here to stay for several hours. Check out the latest radar here.

After an initial wave of rain this morning, another round of rain with widely scattered showers is expected this afternoon. Showers may linger this evening, although drier air will settle in ending the chance for rain tonight.

Weekend Outlook

Sunshine and milder conditions are expected Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains.

Fall Color update

Peak color is here for elevations over 3000ft. That includes a big majority of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Take advantage of the pleasant weekend weather to get out and capture the colorful season.

Peak color will come in the Tri-Cities in the next week or two.

