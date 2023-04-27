P.M. Showers

Rain will spread in and through the region later this afternoon into this evening. Rain chances will be on the rise along with temperatures in the mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Widespread rain

Hourly rain chances

Weekend Outlook

Saturday continues to trend warmer and drier with mid 70’s and only a limited chance for showers.

Sunday looks wet with scattered showers during the day along with cooler 60’s.

Cool Start to May

A cool weather pattern means well below-average temperatures next week for the first week of May. High temperatures are trending in the low 60’s while low temperatures will be in the 30’s to low 40’s.

7 Day Forecast

