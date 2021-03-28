Storm Team 11: Rain is ending, but Flood Warnings still in effect

The latest Flood Warning map as of 5 pm Sunday is below.

For the latest Flood Warning updates: https://www.wjhl.com/weather/weather-alerts/

CLEARING UP

An isolated shower will be possible early in the evening. Clouds will be decreasing tonight. It will remain breezy with winds around 5-15 mph from the northwest. With temperatures near 34 degrees in the Tri-Cities, some areas of patchy frost will be possible area-wide.



SUNSHINE RETURNS

Sunshine is back to start off your work week. High temperatures will be around 62 degrees. Winds will be around 5 mph from the northwest. Tomorrow night we near 36 degrees. Patchy frost will be possible again Tuesday morning. Expect more sunshine for Tuesday with a high near 72 degrees.



NEXT SYSTEM

The next system moves in Wednesday. This will bring rain and a few storms. Some heavy rainfall will be possible with this system. Then, much colder air arrives. We could see some snow showers in the higher elevations and northern portion of southwest Virgnia late Wednesday into Thursday.



SUNSHINE BACK FOR THE WEEKEND

Sunshine returns for the end of the work week and into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 60s.