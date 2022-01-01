Storm Team 11: Rain heavy at times overnight – Rain to snow looking very possible tomorrow evening

Good evening the severe threat is diminishing across the area. Here is a forecast update.

Tonight: Showers likely. Low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.



Sunday: A few showers early with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 58. Temperatures will fall throughout the day into the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Precipitation chance 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.



Sunday Night: Rain showers likely late, transitioning to snow showers. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 1 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Precipitation chance 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.



Monday: A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of flurries through mid-morning. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39. North wind around 5 mph.



Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 20. Calm wind.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.



Thursday: Rain showers transitioning to snow showers late Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Precipitation chance 60%.



Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Precipitation chance 40%.



Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.



Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.



Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Stay weather aware as we head towards system #2 tomorrow with a powerful winter side.