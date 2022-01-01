Storm Team 11: Rain heavy at times overnight – Rain to snow looking very possible tomorrow evening

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening the severe threat is diminishing across the area. Here is a forecast update.

Tonight: Showers likely. Low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: A few showers early with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 58. Temperatures will fall throughout the day into the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Precipitation chance 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Rain showers likely late, transitioning to snow showers. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 1 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Precipitation chance 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday: A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of flurries through mid-morning. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39. North wind around 5 mph.


Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 20. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday: Rain showers transitioning to snow showers late Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Precipitation chance 60%.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Precipitation chance 40%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Stay weather aware as we head towards system #2 tomorrow with a powerful winter side.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss