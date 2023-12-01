Wet Weather

Scattered light showers are moving through the region this morning with additional rain expected later this morning into early this afternoon.

Rain looks to taper off during the afternoon.

Wet and mild weekend

Another round of rain is expected Saturday with what looks like widespread rain Saturday morning, with additional scattered showers during the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild with low to mid-60’s.

Sunday will be wet as well with scattered showers developing during the day with very mild 60’s.

Next Week

Conditions will turn cooler with 40s for highs by mid-week. Rain chances remain low with a few rain/snow showers possible on Wednesday.