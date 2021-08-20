Storm Team 11: Rain ends this morning, drier weather ahead

Showers End

Scattered showers end early this morning followed by a drier afternoon with seasonal temperatures. A few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains later this afternoon into this evening. High temperatures will range from the mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 70’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

With drier air moving in, expect a sunnier and warmer weekend ahead. A spotty storm threat will be possible Saturday primarily in the mountains, while Sunday is looking rain free. Temperatures will range from the mid 80’s Saturday, to the upper 80’s Sunday in the Tri-Cities with 70’s in the mountains.

Long-term Outlook

Get ready for some extra summer heat early next week as temperatures rise to near 90. Rain and storm threat will be low, while temperatures will be hot in the low 90’s.

