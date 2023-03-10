Rain ends this morning
Wet weather ends early today with some lingering showers this morning. The rest of the day looks better with a little sunshine and temperatures in the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.
Chilly Weekend
Saturday starts off chilly with some mountain flurries possible. Temperatures will trend closer to 50 during the afternoon with low 40’s in the mountains.
Another rainmaker sets in on Sunday with rain likely much of the day. Given the colder temperatures in the mountains, a rain/snow mix is possible
Staying chilly next week
Weather conditions will remain quite cold into next week with highs in the low to mid 40’s, while low temperatures will be in the 20’s.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP
Storm Team 11 Weather App