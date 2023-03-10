Rain ends this morning

Wet weather ends early today with some lingering showers this morning. The rest of the day looks better with a little sunshine and temperatures in the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Rain Chances

Forecast Today

Chilly Weekend

Saturday starts off chilly with some mountain flurries possible. Temperatures will trend closer to 50 during the afternoon with low 40’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Another rainmaker sets in on Sunday with rain likely much of the day. Given the colder temperatures in the mountains, a rain/snow mix is possible

Rain Chances

Staying chilly next week

Weather conditions will remain quite cold into next week with highs in the low to mid 40’s, while low temperatures will be in the 20’s.

7 Day Forecast

