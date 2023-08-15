Morning Rain Ends
Rain ends this morning thanks to a cold front ushering in drier change today. Humidity levels will drop allowing for a more comfortable finish this afternoon.
Afternoon temperatures will range from the 70’s in the mountains to the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities. Lows tonight dip into the 50’s to near 60.
Nice stretch of weather
Weather conditions will be quite nice for mid-August with low humidity and very pleasant conditions. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 70’s in the mountains to the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities the rest of the work week.
Hot Weekend Outlook
Sunny and hot conditions are expected for the weekend with upper 80’s to near 90 for highs.
