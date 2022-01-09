Storm Team 11: Rain ending this evening with colder air inbound – Much cooler start to the week ahead

Good Sunday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Showers ending mid-evening. Low around 22. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the evening. Rain chance 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 22. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday Night: A few showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Rain chance 30%.

Saturday: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Rain chance 60%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Precipitation chance 40%.

Sunday: A few snow showers possible. Partly cloudy, with a high near 40.

