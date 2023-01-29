Today: Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid-40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday Night: Cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday: Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid-30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of a wintry mix. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday Night: Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Thursday Night: Cloudy. Rain is likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid-30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid-20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great afternoon.