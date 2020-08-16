Storm Team 11: Rain chances much lower today, and for next few days

Storm Team 11

Sunday, August 16, 2020

Good morning!



Rain chances are much lower for today. Clouds will be around this morning, but more sunshine is expected this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s today. There is a 30% chance of a few passing showers or storms later this evening as a weak system passes through.

Overnight expect partly cloudy skies with a low near 65 degrees.



Most of us will be dry tomorrow. There is a very slight chance at a passing shower, especially in the morning. Otherwise, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a high near 84 degrees. It will feel nice and comfortable tomorrow with lower humidity levels.



Rain chances increase for the rest of the work week, but no day is looking like a washout.



Have a great Sunday!