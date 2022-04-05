P.M. Showers Today

Enjoy a milder morning with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Highs will come around midday with temperatures nearing 70 degrees in the Tri-Cities and 60s in the higher elevations.

Tuesday Forecast

Rain arrives mid-afternoon with widespread rain expected from Kentucky to Tennessee and into the mountains. It will not be a complete washout this afternoon, but rain will be widespread, with additional scattered showers this evening.

Rain chance rising

Storm Threat Wednesday

Conditions will be warm on Wednesday with sunshine through the day as highs approach 80.

Wednesday warmth

This added heat will increase our storm threat Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

Developing Storms Wed evening

A line of storms is expected to develop during the evening with the potential for damaging winds and hail.

Storm Risk Wednesdy Evening

Cold and Wet Friday and Saturday

Conditions will be chilly and wet Friday with scattered showers, mixed with snow in the mountains. Highs on Friday will be in the low 50s in the Tri-Cities and 40s in the mountains.

Rain/snow showers Friday

Rain and snow showers will continue Saturday with potential mountain accumulation of a couple of inches. Highs will be cold with mid to upper 40s in the Tri-Cities and 30s in the mountain.

Weekend Outlook

7day Forecast

