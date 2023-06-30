A storm complex is moving through the region this morning giving us a widespread chance for rain and storms. Given the morning arrival, the severe risk is relatively low.

Storm Risk Today

Conditions are expected to be drier this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Storm Risk this Weekend

Saturday

Storm clusters will continue to evolve on Saturday over the region keeping the potential for strong to severe storms possible through the day. Timing remains challenging, but any storm complexes that impact our region during the afternoon and evening will have the greatest potential for severe storms.

Storm Risk Saturday

Sunday

Although the severe risk shifts a little north, storm clusters will continue to develop and move through the region keeping the strong storm potential around through Sunday afternoon and evening.

Storm Risk Sunday

July 4th

The chance of rain and storms looks lower Monday into Tuesday along with a lower severe risk. Scattered showers and storms are still expected at times, but overall rain chances are less with seasonal temperatures in the mid 80’s.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

