Storm Team 11: Rain and storms expected today

Unsettled Weather Pattern

A rain and storm threat is back today with scattered showers and storms developing today with the best time around midday into this evening. Although the risk for strong to severe storms is low today, there could be a few storms that produce hail and high winds this afternoon into this evening.

Tuesday’s severe threat will be higher with a slight risk for severe storms. Clusters of storms will be around for much of the day, with a round of storms in the morning, with a second or even third round of storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. With the atmosphere much more unstable, the risk for severe storms will be possible.

Mid-Week Changes

Storm threat goes away by Wednesday, but showers will still be around Wednesday morning, followed by cooler changes with highs in the low 70s.

Late-Week Changes

Cooler change is coming late in the week with highs in the 60s. Rain threat will be much lower with only a slight chance for showers Thursday and Friday.

Mother’s Day Weekend

Saturday is looking good with sunshine and highs near the 70s. Scattered showers will be possible Sunday with highs in the mid-70s.

