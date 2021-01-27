Storm Team 11: Rain and snow will move in quickly later today

Rain to Snow

Weather changes will be quite drastic starting early this evening with moisture surging into the region giving us a widespread rain threat. As colder air builds in, expect a quick change from rain to snow, first in Kentucky and SW VA, then in the Tri-Cities.



A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee and west North Carolina through noon tomorrow. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect elsewhere through 7am tomorrow. Travel will become hazardous this evening and into tomorrow morning.



Quick accumulations are anticipated from around 8pm to midnight, with 1 to 3 inches in the Tri-Cities, 2 to 4 inches in SW VA, and up to 8 inches in the Blue Ridge Mountains.



Winter Cold

With snow ending early, conditions will clear and temperatures will be cold with mid 30’s in the Tri-Cities, 20’s in the mountains. But it will feel colder than that with wind chill values in the teens tomorrow morning for the Tri-Cities and near 0F in the mountains.



Weekend Change

The weekend starts off dry with some early Saturday sunshine, but clouds roll in with rain Saturday night into Sunday.