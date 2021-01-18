Storm Team 11: Rain and snow showers Tuesday, not as cold

Clouds have moved out for some this evening, but they will be back overnight ahead of the next system. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.



Tuesday’s system brings both rain and snow showers. Expect mainly rain for the Tri-Cities. Parts of southwest Virginia and higher elevations will see some snow. Accumulations will be on the lighter side, anywhere from a trace amount to a couple inches in some spots will be possible.



High temperatures tomorrow will be near 46 degrees.



A few flurries linger into Wednesday, but some clearing will occur in the afternoon with a high near 43 degrees.



We don’t stay clear for long. Another system moves in Thursday into early Friday where rain and snow showers will be possible yet again.



Good news is the weekend is looking much better. Expect sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s.



Have a great evening!