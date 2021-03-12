Storm Team 11: Quiet pattern ends today as rain returns

ACTIVE PATTERN BEGINS TODAY

Rain chances return for today as a front from the north moves in. Showers will start in southeastern Kentucky and southwest Virgnia this morning. Eventually rain chances move into the Tri-Cities by later this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy today with high temperatures in the 60s.

SOME RAIN THIS WEEKEND

The same system meanders around our region. This will keep some showers around this weekend. There is a 40% chance of rain on Saturday and a 30% chance of rain on Sunday. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low 60s.

ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURES & RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE NEXT WEEK

The active pattern continues into next week. Another front passes by later Monday into Tuesday which will increase rain chances. Some kind of rain chance will be around each and every day next week. High temperatures will be above average, mainly in the 60s. Overnight temperatures remain consistent in the 40s.