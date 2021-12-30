Storm Team 11: Quiet evening expected – Mild New Year’s Eve day with showers possible towards evening

Forecast

Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: A slight chance of sprinkles between 9 pm and 11 pm. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 pm. Areas of fog before 10 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 pm. Low around 53. South wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

New Year’s Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers after 10 am. High near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday: Showers. High near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers between midnight and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Have an amazing rest of your Thursday.

