Cold Monday

Mountain flurries end Monday morning while cloudy and cold conditions persist in the region. Slick road conditions are possible for areas within the WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through this morning.

Temperatures will be slow to rise today with mainly 30s through the morning. Gradual clearing is expected this afternoon with low 40s in the Tri-Cities, and 30s in the mountains.

Quiet and cold weekday

High pressure will be our dominant weather influencer, allowing for very quiet conditions for the next several days. Expect mostly sunny days and clear and cold nights throughout the work week. Temperatures will be seasonal.

Weekend Outlook

Weather conditions are expected to remain quiet in our region with seasonable conditions with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A small chance for rain is expected Sunday afternoon although the main low-pressure system will stay well south affecting areas along the Gulf Coast and into the Sunshine State.

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app