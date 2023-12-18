Winter Weather

A quick blast of cold air arrives this afternoon which means temperatures will drop out of the 40s this morning into the 30s this afternoon with 20s in the mountains.

Scattered snow showers will develop with brief heavy snow in some areas. Accumulations will certainly favor the mountains and higher elevations of our region, which is where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued.

Road conditions could be icy in the higher elevations given the very cold conditions and accumulations late this evening through the overnight hours.

Snow accumulations will range from dusting in parts of the Tri-Cities to several inches in the mountains.

Arctic Chill

Temperatures will be very cold Tuesday morning with mid to upper teens in the mountains to mid-20s in the Tri-Cities. Don’t expect much of a warm-up with highs in the mid to upper 30s in the Tri-Cities, 20s in the mountains.

Milder change ahead

Temperatures will be back to seasonal averages, even trending above average by the end of the week with highs back in the 50s.

Winter Solstice

The winter season will be official Thursday at 10:27 p.m. with the first full day of winter Friday.

