Storm Team 11: Precipitation is clearing out, sunshine moving in

Wet and Windy

Rain is continuing to move out of our area. Conditions will dry out quickly by mid-afternoon with a little late day sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low 50’s Tri-Cities, 40’s in the higher elevations.

Spring like warmth

Get ready to enjoy some really nice conditions, with sunshine and upper 50’s Tuesday, low to mid 60’s Wednesday. A nice breeze will be around tomorrow as well out of the west around 5-15 mph.

Rain end to Week

A rainy end to the week looks more likely with a steady stream of moisture expected in our region starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Showers will be scattered Thursday and Friday, while the rain threat increases over the weekend.