Summer Sizzle

The heat continues Wednesday with a little more humidity and a little more heat. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s today with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Higher elevations will stay in the 80s.

Wednesday Forecast

Showers Tonight

Scattered showers will be developing tonight and moving through the region. The best time for rain will be overnight into early Thursday morning.

Weekend Outlook

Expect seasonable summer conditions Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain near 90 with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Spotty showers are possible Saturday, while scattered showers and storms will be developing Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Seven-day Forecast

