Storm Team 11: Plenty of summer heat and humidity

Spotty Storms Today

Enjoy the mild start this morning as temperatures will rise quickly into the low to mid 80’s by midday, nearing 90 in the Tri-Cities by mid-afternoon. Higher elevations will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Storm threat will be spotty, with the best location in the mountains, and over the Cumberland Plateau in eastern and southeastern areas of Kentucky.

Daily Dose of Scattered Storms

In the coming days, expect a decent chance for scattered showers and storms every afternoon with the highest rain threat Wednesday during the work week. Temperatures will be hot with highs near 90, while overnight lows will not be as comfortable in the upper 60’s.

This Weekend

Rain threat increases again this weekend with a good chance for scattered storms Saturday. Less rain can be expected Sunday with high temperatures both days in the upper 80’s.

