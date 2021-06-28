Storm Team 11: Plenty of summer heat and humidity with a few spotty storms

Extra Summer Sizzle

The heat is on today as a high-pressure system intensifies around the region. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s in the Tri-Cities, low 80s in the mountains. Storms will be spotty today, with the best location along the VA/KY border late this afternoon and early this evening.

Rising Rain Threat

As we move towards mid-week, we can expect slightly less heat while our rain threat will begin to rise. P.M. storms will be possible Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

Holiday Weekend

Rain and storms look to be widespread Saturday as a cool front moves through the area. Lingering showers will be possible Sunday on the 4th, although our rain threat goes down as drier air moves in.

DOWNLOAD WJHL APP