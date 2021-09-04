Storm Team 11: Plenty of Saturday sunshine while scattered showers are back Sunday

Holiday Weekend

Saturday: Weather conditions remain ideal today with another pleasant start in the 50’s to near 60, with a seasonably warm afternoon in the low to mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 70’s in the mountains.

Sunday: A cool front will approach the region Sunday leading to the development of scattered showers late Sunday afternoon with temperatures near 80 in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

Monday: A few scattered showers will be around early Monday, while conditions dry out quickly during the day with plenty of afternoon sunshine, highs in the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

Next Week

More sunshine and seasonably warm conditions continue Tuesday, while another cold front will bring back the chance for showers Wednesday. Temperatures will be trending into the upper 70’s by the end of the week.

