Nice weather continues

Our weather pattern remains perfect this Friday with comfortable 50’s this morning followed by a mostly sunny sky and seasonal temperatures near 80.

Forecast Today

Weekend Outlook

The weekend starts off quite nice with more seasonal conditions with 50’s in the morning and near 80 during the afternoon, low 70’s in the mountains.

Rain Chances

An incoming system will increase the moisture, allowing for some scattered showers late Saturday afternoon and evening. The best time for rain remains on Sunday.

Race Fans

Weather conditions remain perfect today. The chance for rain returns Saturday afternoon with some scattered showers developing and drifting into the region. Rain looks more likely by Sunday.

Race Forecast

Race Weekend

7 Day Forecast

