Nice Day

Enjoy the refreshing change this morning with mild temperatures and lower humidity. This afternoon will be seasonal with mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 70’s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Spotty Storms Late Week

Moisture starts to creep back into the region Wednesday with a spotty storm in the mountains. By Thursday, some spotty storms are possible in the Tri-Cities with higher heat and humidity as temperatures climb to near 90.

Rising Rain Chances

Unsettled Weekend Outlook

A frontal boundary will stall out over the region this weekend increasing our chance for rain. Chances for rain increase from Saturday into Sunday with rain becoming more widespread Sunday afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP