Heating up

Enjoy another cool morning with temperatures in the 50s. Conditions will be heating up today with the mid-80s in the Tri-Cities, and 70s in the higher elevations. Some high clouds will temper some of the heat this afternoon, but overall, conditions will be getting warmer.

Monday Forecast

Hot weather is back

Temperatures will be rising the next few days with high temperatures in the low 90s Tuesday and mid-90s Wednesday. Don’t expect much relief from the heat and higher humidity as we hold onto the 90s through the weekend.

Seven-day Forecast

Summer Solstice

Summer officially arrives Tuesday morning with the northern hemisphere tilted towards the sun.

Summer Solstice

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP