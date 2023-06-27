Stray Showers
Weather conditions are looking ideal today with pleasant temperatures and only some passing showers possible. Highs will range from the low to mid 70’s in the mountains to the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities.
Late Week Warm-up
Temperatures will be on the rise with upper 80’s nearing 90 Thursday and Friday with our first 90 of the summer possible.
Weekend Outlook
Get ready for a very summer-like weekend with hot and humid conditions along with scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.
Extended Weekend
Scattered showers and storms will be around Monday July 3 with temperatures in the mid 80’s.
Conditions look drier for Tuesday July 4 with seasonal 80’s.
