Stray Showers

Weather conditions are looking ideal today with pleasant temperatures and only some passing showers possible. Highs will range from the low to mid 70’s in the mountains to the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities.

Forecast Today

Late Week Warm-up

Temperatures will be on the rise with upper 80’s nearing 90 Thursday and Friday with our first 90 of the summer possible.

Forecast Highs

Weekend Outlook

Get ready for a very summer-like weekend with hot and humid conditions along with scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Extended Weekend

Scattered showers and storms will be around Monday July 3 with temperatures in the mid 80’s.

Rain chances on the rise

Conditions look drier for Tuesday July 4 with seasonal 80’s.

7 Day Forecast

