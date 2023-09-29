Mild Day

Enjoy a nice Friday with sunshine and seasonal conditions. Temperatures will be perfect with upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Nice Weekend

High pressure moves back into the region this weekend which means a bright weekend ahead. Temperatures will be nice with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Fall Color update

Color will be noticeable this weekend, but you have to go up several thousand feet to see good color. Peak color is expected late next week into the 2nd week of October for the high elevations, so it might be worth a drive in the mountains this weekend given the perfect weather conditions.