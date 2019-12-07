Storm Team 11: Perfect weekend, rain chances return next week







Storm Team 11



December 7, 2019



A beautiful weekend is in our forecast! Today, highs will top out in the low 50s with partly cloudy conditions.



If you are heading out to the Johnson City Christmas Parade today at 10:30 a.m., you may need a jacket! Temperatures will start in the low 40s and increase into the upper 40s by the end of the parade.



The Kingsport Christmas Parade kicks off at 6:00 p.m. Temperatures will begin in the upper 40s and cool to the low 40s by the end of the parade.

Overnight lows will dip near 32 degrees with partly cloudy skies.



Sunday looks to be just as nice of a day. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 40s with increasing clouds.



Rain chances return on Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. Highs will top out in the upper 50s.



Have a great weekend!





