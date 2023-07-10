Beautiful Today
Conditions clear out this morning leaving us with a sunny sky and seasonable mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.
Perfect July Weather
Given the dry air, temperatures will be extra comfy at night with mid to upper 50’s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Meanwhile, afternoon temperatures will be hot with upper 80’s through Wednesday.
Wet Weather Pattern
Rain chances return starting Thursday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. A good chance for rain and storms continues Friday and through this coming weekend.
