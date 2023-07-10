Beautiful Today

Conditions clear out this morning leaving us with a sunny sky and seasonable mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Lows Tonight

Perfect July Weather

Given the dry air, temperatures will be extra comfy at night with mid to upper 50’s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Meanwhile, afternoon temperatures will be hot with upper 80’s through Wednesday.

Muggy Meter

Wet Weather Pattern

Rain chances return starting Thursday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. A good chance for rain and storms continues Friday and through this coming weekend.

Rain Chances

7 Day Forecast

