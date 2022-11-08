Election Day Forecast

Perfect weather today with a clear sky this morning along with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will be trending toward the mid to upper 60s midday and low to mid-70s this afternoon.

Highs Today

Soggy Set-Up

Tropical storm Nicole is forecast to make landfall in South Florida Wednesday night. Nicole will then make a turn northward towards our region. Rain will spread northward into our region Thursday night, with very soggy conditions Friday.

Total rainfall could range from one to two inches from Thursday night through Friday.

Rainfall Totals

Winter-like chill this weekend

Get ready for the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will begin to cool Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Conditions will get even colder Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s with a wind chill in the teens and 20s.

Weekend Outlook

Forecast Highs

