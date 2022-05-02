Sunny and Warm

Enjoy the mild morning with some areas of fog followed by a sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the low 80s in the Tri-Cities, low 70s in the mountains.

Monday’s Forecast

Daily dose of rain and storms

A chance for showers and storms returns Tuesday but chances remain low overall. Widespread rain and storms are expected Wednesday, especially during the morning.

Future forecast Tuesday morning

Future forecast Wednesday morning

Our wettest day of the week will come Friday with an extra soggy set-up during the day. Rain and storms are likely Friday, with showers continuing into the weekend.

Rain chances this week

Cooler Weekend Ahead

Clouds and showers are expected Saturday, while conditions gradually dry out and clear out Sunday. Temperatures will be on the cool side Saturday in the upper 60s. Sunday’s temperatures will be milder with low 70s for Mother’s Day.

Weekend Outlook

Seven-day forecast

