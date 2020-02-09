Storm Team 11: Patchy fog this morning, a sunny Sunday in store

Storm Team 11

Saturday, February 8, 2020



Good morning!



Sunday will shape up to be a beautiful day. If you are heading out the door early, some areas of patchy freezing fog may be out there. This afternoon, highs will be near 53 degrees with lots of sunshine!

Overnight clouds do return as lows dip near 35 degrees.



Once again, a very active and wet pattern returns for the next work week.



Monday a 90% chance of rain begins. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. Low temperatures will near the mid 40s as rain chances continue.



Tuesday the soggy conditions continue. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s as widespread showers continue. Lows will near the mid 40s. Rainfall amounts by Tuesday evening will near an inch on average.



Wednesday and Thursday bring the potential of heavier rainfall. Highs will be in the upper 50s with cloudy skies. By Thursday evening, most will see on average 2-3 inches of rainfall from the week.



Flooding will be a concern once again next week as grounds are already saturated and more rain is on the way.



Conditions will improve next Friday into Saturday. A few morning flurries are possible Friday morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s near 50 degrees by the end of the week into the weekend.



Have a great day!