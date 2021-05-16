Storm Team 11: Passing showers today, rain chances through early week

Showers Today

On and off shower activity will be around today. Good news is it won’t be raining every second of the day, but the chance of a passing shower will be around all day. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees.



Showers & Storm Next Few Days

Scattered showers and storms will be around the next few days. Best chances will be for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances decrease to a few showers and storms on Wednesday.



Big Warm Up

We start off the upcoming work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. By mid-week, we are warming up into the 80s through the end of next week as sunshine returns.

