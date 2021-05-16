Storm Team 11: Passing showers today, rain chances through early week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers Today
On and off shower activity will be around today. Good news is it won’t be raining every second of the day, but the chance of a passing shower will be around all day. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees.


Showers & Storm Next Few Days
Scattered showers and storms will be around the next few days. Best chances will be for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances decrease to a few showers and storms on Wednesday. 


Big Warm Up
We start off the upcoming work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. By mid-week, we are warming up into the 80s through the end of next week as sunshine returns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss