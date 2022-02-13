Here is your Storm Team 11 evening forecast update.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers. High near 66. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers, mainly before 1 am. Low around 35. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Enjoy the rest of your Super Bowl Sunday.