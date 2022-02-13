Here is your Storm Team 11 evening forecast update.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. West wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Showers. High near 66. The chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night: Showers, mainly before 1 am. Low around 35. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Enjoy the rest of your Super Bowl Sunday.