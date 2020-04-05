Storm Team 11: Partly cloudy and mild, few showers and storms

Storm Team 11

Sunday, April 5, 2020



Good afternoon!



There is a 30% chance at scattered showers and even a few storms this afternoon into the evening. Not everyone will see the rain today. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are in store with a high near 74 degrees.



Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with a low temperature near 50 degrees.



To start your next work week, there is a 20% chance at a passing shower or storm. Overall, most of us will see partly cloudy conditions and a high temperature near 75 degrees. Overnight temperatures dip into the low 50s.



The next best chance of rain moves in on Tuesday. There is a 60% chance of rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be in the low 70s.



Wednesday and Thursday bring fairly similar conditions with showers and storms possible. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.



Changes move in on Friday. Colder air moves in and will cool us into the 50s Friday and Saturday in the afternoon and overnight temperatures in the 30s.



Have a great day!